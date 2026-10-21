Latvia has reallocated €11.8 million for the military fortification of its eastern border. The funds are planned to be used to build additional anti-tank ditches, install barriers and purchase sensors, including for detecting drones, LSM English reports.

Ditches and barriers

The Latvian government decided to reallocate the funds during a closed meeting on Tuesday. According to Defence Minister Raivis Melnis, the money was reallocated between the Defence Ministry's budget programmes.

The plan calls for the construction of another 27 kilometres of anti-tank ditches, the placement of “dragon’s teeth” barriers, the purchase of additional sensors and the installation of other obstacles. Melnis explained that this year's budget did not provide funding on such a scale for the development of the Baltic Defence Line, so a separate government decision was needed.

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According to the minister, Latvia is coordinating the construction of the Baltic Defence Line with neighbouring countries.

New surveillance systems

In the near future, Latvia's National Armed Forces also plan to install new surveillance systems along the border. According to Melnis, they will make it possible to see and hear what is happening in the border area, detect border violators more effectively and track attempts at illegal crossings.

The minister stated that the pressure of illegal migration on Latvia's border is not decreasing. According to him, the State Border Guard, the armed forces, police and National Guard are cooperating to reduce the number of people travelling illegally through Latvia to other European countries; more people involved in the illegal transportation of migrants are also being detained.

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