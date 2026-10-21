Latvia plans to introduce the State Defence Service (VAD) in the State Border Guard from 2028. A conceptual decision was adopted during the closed part of a government meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said. It provides for coordination between two ministries.

Joint work by ministries

As LSM English reports, the Ministry of the Interior will work with the Ministry of Defence on implementing VAD in the border guard. The ministries are to assess the resources actually needed and the amount of additional funding for each institution involved. The parameters of resource provision have yet to be determined.

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Funding review

The need for additional funding will be considered during the preparation of the state budget bill, taking into account the budget's financial capabilities.

The Ministry of the Interior said that introducing the defence service in the State Border Guard should strengthen border protection capabilities. It added that young people will be able to complete national defence service while practically contributing to the protection of Latvia's borders.

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