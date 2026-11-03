Latvia joins European Defence Alliance — LSM English

On November 2, Latvia joined the European Defence Alliance in Paris, France, to expand cooperation between Latvian defence industry enterprises and European partners. The relevant agreement was signed by Ieva Jāgere, director of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), and Pascal Lagarde, chief executive officer of the French state investment bank Bpifrance, LSM English reports.

Cooperation and funding

After signing the agreement, the Latvian delegation was to hold talks with Bpifrance management on evaluating projects by Latvian companies and opportunities to attract funding. The European Defence Alliance is a network for industrial and innovation cooperation led by Bpifrance and coordinated by EuroQuity.

The network brings together companies, investors, innovation support organizations and representatives of the armed forces to develop technologies and introduce them in the defence sector. According to Jāgere, joining the alliance expands the circle of partners for Latvia. She stated that the country seeks to strengthen the role of its companies in European supply chains for the defence industry, develop production and create jobs for qualified specialists.

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Delegation at Defence Week

The agreement was signed during European Defence Week 2026, which is taking place in Paris from November 2 to 6. For the second consecutive year, LIAA is organizing the participation of a delegation of Latvian companies and innovation support organizations in the event. Officials from Latvia's Ministry of Defence are also taking part in the event.

The delegation includes Primekss, LAT Security, DK UNITY, Electrify, SUBmerge Baltic, UniLab, Detexity, OsteoWood and LMT Defence – Allied Tech Labs. Company representatives will present their solutions to potential industrial partners and investors and will also take part in industry discussions. On November 6, the LIAA trade mission will continue with a visit to the international Euronaval maritime defence and security exhibition in Paris.

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