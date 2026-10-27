On October 27, the Latvian government extended for one year the ban on occasional international passenger transport by bus to Russia and Belarus. The restriction will remain in force until October 31, 2027, LSM English reports.

Which transport services are covered by the ban

The ban applies to occasional bus services crossing Latvia’s border with Belarus and Russia through the Pāternieki, Grebņeva and Terehova border crossing points. It applies to all carriers regardless of their legal status or the country where the vehicle is registered.

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Latvian authorities extended the restrictions due to national security threats associated with organized group trips to Russia and Belarus and in the opposite direction. According to the government’s assessment, participants in such groups may face a significant risk of intelligence gathering and recruitment.

Regular services are not yet restricted

Regular passenger transport services are currently not covered by this restriction. At the same time, Latvia’s Ministry of Transport has prepared amendments to the Road Transport Law. They provide for a ban on regular and occasional bus services to Russia and Belarus from January 10, 2027, as well as a ban on transit trips of this type through Latvian territory.

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