Latvia deploys mobile surveillance device on eastern border — LSM English

The Latvian National Armed Forces reported the deployment of the first of the new mobile surveillance devices at the state border in Krāslava Municipality. The equipment is intended to enhance monitoring capabilities along the country’s eastern border.

Testing in real conditions

As LSM English reports, the new device is expected to make it possible to determine visually and by sound what is happening at the border. According to the National Armed Forces, this should improve situational awareness and allow for the timely detection of potential violators.

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The device is currently being tested to verify its operation and effectiveness in real conditions. The National Armed Forces said the equipment is intended to strengthen border surveillance capabilities and more effectively detect attempts to cross the border illegally.

Strengthening the eastern border

The deployment of the equipment is part of measures to strengthen security at Latvia’s eastern border. According to the military’s assessment, these steps take into account the ongoing pressure of illegal migration, which Belarus actively encourages, as well as the tense security situation in the region.

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