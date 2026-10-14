In Latvia, from Thursday, October 15, the maximum permitted speed on roads will be 90 km/h. Seasonal restrictions are being introduced due to changing weather conditions and the approaching winter, LSM English reports.

Replacement of road signs

Latvian State Roads (LVC) said that signs regulating speed limits will be replaced on October 15. Drivers were urged to be cautious and pay attention to road signs.

LVC explained that the seasonal changes to the maximum speed limit are related to changing weather conditions and the approaching winter. The restrictions will apply during the autumn and winter seasons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exception on the A2 highway

An exception will be the section of the Vidzeme Highway A2 between Riga and Sigulda. Even in very good driving conditions during the autumn-winter period, the maximum permitted speed there will be 100 km/h.

LVC noted that this limit on this section is possible thanks to an adaptive traffic management system.

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