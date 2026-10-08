On October 8, Latvia’s Saeima adopted a decision under which citizens of Russia and Belarus will not be able to acquire a significant stake in critical infrastructure facilities or exercise decisive influence over them. LSM English reports.

Restrictions for critical infrastructure

Critical infrastructure in Latvia is divided into categories A, B, C and D. Category D includes processes whose destruction or disruption, reduction of their operational capacity, or termination of the provision of critically important services could significantly threaten public and national security in the event of war.

Such processes include food production and distribution, heat supply, and the distribution of medicinal products. Unlike other categories, category D covers not individual facilities but processes. Therefore, it had previously been more difficult to track whether citizens of aggressor states were involved in them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A stake of 10 percent or more

The changes stipulate that citizens of Russia and Belarus may not be ultimate beneficial owners or exert indirect influence over such processes. A stake held by an ultimate beneficial owner of 10% or more of a company’s share capital or its voting shares is considered significant.

By December 1, 2026, Latvia’s Ministry of Defence, together with the relevant ministry, must determine whether there are category D critical infrastructure entities in which persons from Russia or Belarus hold a significant stake, have decisive influence, or are ultimate beneficial owners. The ministry must then submit proposals to the Ministry of the Interior on excluding the relevant entities from category D.

Read us on