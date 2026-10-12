In Latvia, the number of people detained for illegally crossing the border has halved since the start of Operation Werewolf, Deputy Commander of the State Border Guard General Ivars Ruskulis said. As LSM English reports, the operation began on August 1 with the participation of border guards, the National Armed Forces and police.

Results of the operation

The operation involves an additional deployment of forces, joint coordination of resources and aerial surveillance. According to Ruskulis, the number of people detected after entering Lithuania and Estonia has also decreased, while the number of detained migrant smugglers has fallen from three to five to one or two per week.

At the same time, Ruskulis said that migration pressure, which Latvian border guards assess as being organized by the regimes of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — and Belarus, has not stopped. Border guards consider the risk of illegal crossings to be high and report more aggressive behavior by migrants. The fence and other border infrastructure are being constantly damaged, according to the service.

Ruskulis noted that during periods when military personnel are assigned to other tasks, the number of migrants heading to neighboring Lithuania and Estonia increases. As temperatures fall, the border guard expects increased pressure at the border, more aggressive behavior by migrants and additional risks to their health, which will require medical resources.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Asylum applications

Since the beginning of 2026, the border guard has identified 115 people who transported migrants. As of October 4, the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs had received 1,230 initial asylum applications. Refugee status was granted to 37 people, while subsidiary protection status was granted to 69. Most asylum seekers come from Afghanistan, followed by Pakistan and Somalia.

One of the problems in reviewing applications is establishing identity: many applicants do not have original documents, only photographs of them on their phones. Officials also verify whether the declared nationality and documents correspond to the particular person, including by taking into account language, dialect and information about their life.

An additional burden arises when people leave the center before their case is reviewed. In such cases, the procedure may be suspended, but after a person is returned from a neighboring country, their case must be resumed. Since the beginning of the year, Latvia has taken back from Lithuania and Estonia more than 1,500 people who arrived there from Latvia; nearly one-third of them had already begun the asylum procedure in the country.

The Office has hired additional staff and reorganized its work. Around 40 interviews are conducted there every week, and between 30 and 40 negative decisions on applications are issued. For applications submitted from June 12, the asylum refusal and return decision have been combined into one case, while older applications are being reviewed under the previous procedure.

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