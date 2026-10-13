Since the beginning of the year, Latvian border guards have stopped more than 12,000 attempts to illegally cross the border with Belarus. This figure has already exceeded the number of such attempts during the whole of last year, LSM English reports.

The Latvian State Border Guard assumes that the 2023 record may be exceeded by the end of the year. At that time, border guards prevented 13,863 people from illegally crossing the border.

Impact of weather

Valdis Jukšs, head of the Daugavpils Directorate of the State Border Guard, said that the record could be exceeded if warm weather persists. According to him, the situation changed in mid-December last year, when temperatures dropped significantly below zero.

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Jukšs also noted that the number of attempts depends on weather conditions, as well as on the organization and capabilities of those facilitating the movement of migrants. He added that frost in 2021 and 2022 did not stop people from attempting to illegally cross the state border, and in some cases people suffered frostbite.

Detention in Asūne parish

On October 10, in Asūne parish of Krāslava municipality, border guards, with the assistance of hunters from Konstantinova, detained eight people without valid travel documents. The Border Guard continues to operate under an enhanced regime, and Operation Vilkatis/Werewolf at the border with Belarus has been extended until the end of the year.

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