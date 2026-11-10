Moscow has prepared its own position paper on the formation of a new security architecture in Eurasia, which, according to the Kremlin’s plan, should include all of its allies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the proposed system should not restrict the interests of any of the parties.

According to Lavrov, the specific mechanism for establishing such a system has yet to be determined. At the same time, Russia already has its own vision for the future security architecture and a corresponding document.

“I don’t know how to do this. That remains to be figured out. We have our own position paper; we have what the Secretary-General just mentioned: the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Among the organizations that could cooperate within the new system, Lavrov also mentioned the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Russian minister asserts that the new architecture must take into account the interests of all states on the continent. At the same time, he did not specify exactly what provisions the document prepared by Moscow contains or when it might be presented to other countries.

Earlier, the Turkish foreign minister and Rubio discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave no indication during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta that Moscow was ready for peace talks regarding Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Russia does not support a ceasefire in Ukraine because the Kremlin fears that a pause in hostilities would allow the Ukrainian side to regroup. This was stated on October 30 by Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

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