Ukrainian naval drones that attacked the Russian corvette "Mercury" in Libya, may have been launched from Albanian territory or from the Libyan naval bases in Misrata and Zawia, which are under the control of the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, reported the French newspaper Le Monde.

The article described the attack as unprecedented, as this was the first time Ukrainian naval drones had struck a Russian warship directly in a port rather than off the coast.

At the same time, on November 23, the Albanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied reports of the country’s involvement in this special operation. The ministry stated that the reports were untrue, that Albania was not involved in the incident, and that its territory was not used or made available to carry out or facilitate the attack.

Source: Le Monde.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

Also in Libya on November 22, the sanctioned supply ship ASCALON, which was sailing from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and technology for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

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