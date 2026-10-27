In France, Marine Le Pen and Place publique MEP Raphaël Glucksmann have the lowest level of outright rejection among the tested potential presidential candidates. For each of them, 52% of respondents said it would be completely impossible for them ever to vote for them. For Le Pen, this is 4 percentage points lower than in September.

As Politico Europe reports, the Cluster 17 poll was conducted on October 19–22, 2026, among 3,000 people. The sample was representative of France's population using the quota method. Participants were asked to assess, on a scale from 0 to 10, the likelihood that they would ever vote for each of the tested political figures: 0 meant such a vote was completely impossible, while 10 meant it was entirely possible.

Politicians with the lowest rejection rates

Former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has an outright rejection rate of 54%, 4 points lower than in September. Fifty-six percent of respondents completely rule out voting for former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe.

At the same time, 59% of respondents say it is impossible for them to support Renaissance candidate Gabriel Attal, which is 3 points higher than in the previous poll. Sixty-one percent of participants are categorically unwilling to support former President François Hollande, who was added to the new survey.

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Highest rejection rates

Environmental politician Marine Tondelier and Éric Zemmour have the highest level of outright rejection, at 71% each. The share of those who consider voting for Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La France Insoumise, impossible rose from 66% to 69%.

Cluster 17 president Jean-Yves Dormagen linked the growing rejection of Mélenchon to violence, riots and looting in October. In his view, these events reinforced the perception of La France Insoumise as a radical movement, while politicians associated with order and authority gained an advantage.

Participants were separately asked which political camp's victory they most wanted to prevent. For 43%, the main priority is the defeat of La France Insoumise and its allies; for 30%, it is the defeat of the National Rally and its allies. The defeat of parties that supported President Emmanuel Macron was named a priority by 14% of respondents.

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