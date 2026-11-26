On November 26, Marine Le Pen accused French President Emmanuel Macron of attempting to push through a seven-year EU budget by the end of 2026, in order to limit the future French president’s ability to change the country’s financial policy after the 2027 election.

The leader of the far-right National Rally party stated that accelerating negotiations on the EU budget for 2028–2034 could be politically motivated.

According to her, Paris’s arguments for increasing funding for the Common Agricultural Policy do not reflect a genuine concern for French farmers.

Le Pen had previously promised that, if elected president, she would cut France’s contribution to the EU budget by more than 11 billion euros and limit net payments to 5 billion euros per year. She also stated her intention to halt financial aid to Ukraine no later than six months after taking office.

Le Pen’s statement came after the Élysée Palace warned that Macron would not continue negotiations on the EU’s multiannual budget beyond December if member states did not reach an agreement in principle by the end of the year.

Source: Marine Le Pen.

France and Germany have proposed safeguards for the European Union’s upcoming seven-year budget for 2028–2034 and funding for Ukraine in the event that Marine Le Pen comes to power in France; she has promised to halve Paris’s net contribution to the EU budget, halt financial support for Kyiv, and has suggested refusing to ratify the budget agreement.

During a luncheon in Paris, France, Marine Le Pen answered questions from the ambassadors of eight countries that share a border with metropolitan France about her plans for the country and the European Union.

Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Rally, officially launched her election campaign on October 25, promising to restore order and trust in the country. According to the data cited, the National Rally lawmaker is leading the presidential race by a significant margin.

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