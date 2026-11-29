Warsaw's Legia defeated Wieczysta Krakow 2-0 in the 16th round of the Polish Ekstraklasa. The hosts scored both goals before the break, with Czech midfielder Michal Sevcik finding the net in the 34th and 43rd minutes. The victory allowed the team to return to third place in the standings, Interia Sport reports.

Sevcik's brace before the break

Legia had the advantage at the start of the match. After a corner, Aleksandar Djermanovic cleared Pawel Wszolek's effort almost off the goal line, while the visitors' goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski dealt with Rafal Adamski's header. Wieczysta also created a dangerous chance: Lisandro Semedo hit the crossbar.

Sevcik scored the first goal after a quick combination with Adamski: he entered the penalty area and finished accurately. Before the break, the pair created an almost identical attack, after which Sevcik completed his brace.

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Crossbars and posts after the break

In the second half, the Krakow team brought on Jose de la Rosa in place of Miki Villar. However, Legia remained dangerous near the opposition goal. In the 57th minute, Lukasz Zjawinski hit the post with a header. After the hour mark, he struck the woodwork again following a cross from Wszolek, while Adamski hit the crossbar when following up.

At the end of the match, Bartosz Bialek produced Wieczysta's first shot on target, but Damian Szymanski cleared the ball that was heading into the goal. According to the match statistics, Legia had 18 shots to their opponent's six and seven shots on target, while Wieczysta had one shot on target. The Krakow club remains near the bottom of the table and is four points behind the safety zone.

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