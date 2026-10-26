More than 90 Labour Party MPs in the United Kingdom have called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to put First Secretary Louise Haigh in charge of overseeing the country’s reindustrialisation. They propose basing this work at the No 10 North office in Manchester, as without such an approach, the plan to restore industrial capacity could fail, The Guardian reports.

MPs’ proposals

In a memo seen by the publication, the group of MPs said that decades of deindustrialisation and deregulation had deprived the state of a detailed understanding of the condition of industry. In their view, the state apparatus has lost the capacity for comprehensive planning, makes decisions slowly and is less informed about the state of the economy and business.

The MPs propose adopting a new Reindustrialisation Act that would set job creation targets through the development of manufacturing capacity. They also call for ministers to be held accountable for achieving these targets.

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The role of Manchester and the investment fund

The document proposes assigning Louise Haigh responsibility for overseeing reindustrialisation policy and locating this work at No 10 North in Manchester. Burnham established this office in July, and it has already been given part of the responsibility for economic growth policy.

The group also believes that the National Wealth Fund, which invests in promising enterprises, should be transformed into the Reindustrialisation Development Corporation. Its main task would be to provide capital for rebuilding British industry.

The group’s chair, Rossendale and Darwen MP Andy McNae, said that growth policy should not focus only on cities and areas that are already developing successfully. According to him, reindustrialisation should create jobs where they are needed most and strengthen national resilience. In their industrial strategy, Labour identified eight sectors with growth potential, including advanced manufacturing, clean energy and defence.

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