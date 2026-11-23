According to RMF24, Chicago Fire lost 1-2 to Charlotte FC in Bridgeview in the first match of the MLS Eastern Conference playoffs. Robert Lewandowski played the entire match and equalized, but the team conceded the decisive goal in stoppage time.

The match took place at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. Chicago Fire usually plays its matches at Soldier Field, but this time the team played at a different venue.

Second-half goal

The first half ended goalless. After the break, Charlotte FC took the lead thanks to a goal by Israeli forward Liel Abada. In the 68th minute, Chicago Fire equalized: following a cross by Danish player Philip Zinckernagel and a pass from Jonathan Dean, Lewandowski headed the ball into the net.

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This was the Polish forward's tenth goal of the MLS season, including regular-season matches.

Penalty at the end of the match

In stoppage time, the referee awarded a penalty to Charlotte FC for a handball by Jack Elliott after a lengthy VAR review. Chicago Fire goalkeeper Josh Cohen, who had entered the field a few minutes earlier, saved Pep Biel's first shot, but the Spanish footballer scored on the rebound.

Chicago Fire finished the regular season in fourth place with 55 points. At this stage of the playoffs, the series continues until two wins, and the return match in Charlotte is scheduled for November 28.

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