In the United States, former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that her successor, Katie Zacharia, was not suited for the job. Zacharia left the position five days after starting work.

Leavitt's statement

In an interview with Fox News, Leavitt said that the position of White House press secretary is difficult and requires thorough preparation. According to her, it is sometimes possible to assess how a person will handle the duties only after they begin working in the position.

“As the president said, we wish Katie all the best. Obviously, this job was not for her,” Leavitt said. The Hill reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search for a replacement

Leavitt also said that U.S. President Donald Trump continues to look for candidates for the press secretary position. She offered to help find a replacement and said Trump needs someone who will be tough, smart, knowledgeable about his policies, and loyal.

Leavitt served as White House press secretary from the beginning of the Trump administration’s second term in January 2025 until August 2026. She explained her departure by saying she wanted to spend more time with her family. Previously, Leavitt was press secretary for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

According to the outlet, before Zacharia’s dismissal, attention was drawn to her first press conference, which lasted 14 minutes, as well as skepticism regarding her legal experience.

Read us on