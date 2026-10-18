Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the country’s port could lose ground to competitors that are rapidly advancing digitalisation and automation. Speaking on 17 October at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the Singapore Port Workers’ Union, he called for the industry’s technological transformation to continue without leaving workers to deal with its consequences on their own, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Automation and retraining

Lee Hsien Loong noted that PSA had already introduced technologies and upgraded operations to maintain the port’s efficiency and competitiveness. According to him, manual loading and unloading of vessels were gradually replaced by quay and yard cranes, while operators can now remotely control several cranes from a control centre.

In the container yard, remotely controlled automated vehicles transport containers instead of workers who previously drove tractors outdoors. As production processes changed, PSA sought to retrain existing employees for new roles rather than hire new ones. The company developed skills-upgrading programmes, while unions encouraged workers to train.

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Competition and new challenges

Lee Hsien Loong recalled that in the early 2000s, PSA lost several major shipping clients to Malaysia’s Port of Tanjung Pelepas. The company changed its strategy and cut costs, which led to layoffs and wage reductions. According to him, management explained the need for these measures to unions, while the Singapore Port Workers’ Union negotiated terms for employees who were to leave the company.

He described close cooperation among management, unions and workers as an important condition for PSA’s long-term success. Among the challenges facing the port industry, he named supply-chain disruptions, climate change and geopolitical tensions. The use of ammonia and methanol as more environmentally friendly fuels will require new processes, skills and safety rules. Artificial intelligence, autonomous technologies, sensors and robotics are already significantly changing port operations and may create new roles in sustainability management and alternative fuels.

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