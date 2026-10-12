Nigel Farage, leader of the British far-right party Reform UK, stated that if his party comes to power, the British government will subject its financial and military support for Ukraine to a “thorough review.” The politician called Ukraine “one of the most corrupt countries on earth” and expressed concern about the possible embezzlement of British taxpayers’ money.

While acknowledging that the threat from Russia is the greatest in history, Farage emphasized that he is not opposed to aid as such, but only demands a rigorous audit of how it is used. According to official data from the British government, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the United Kingdom has allocated 25 billion pounds sterling (over 33 billion U.S. dollars or 29.5 billion euros) to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Embassy in London declined to comment on the politician’s statement.

Source: Politico.

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