In Sweden, Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson invited Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist to a meeting and talks without preconditions about the parliamentary situation. He published an open letter with the invitation on social media platform X, The Local Sweden reports.

Talks on the parliamentary situation

Åkesson said in the letter that Sweden cannot allow the political deadlock to continue indefinitely. He proposed discussing the parliamentary situation and the existing differences between the two parties.

According to the politician, the parties do not need to agree on the country’s political course in order to talk about the parliamentary situation. He noted that the need for such a meeting may be most evident precisely when there are major differences.

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Parties’ positions

The Centre Party is categorically opposed to cooperating with any government involving the Sweden Democrats, whom The Local describes as a far-right party. Åkesson also stressed that the invitation to talks does not mean his party is abandoning its demand to receive ministerial posts.

The initiative came amid the possible tasking of Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson with exploring the possibility of forming a centre-right government after Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson’s failure. The Centre Party has not yet commented on the invitation.

Moderate Party Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said in a comment to Swedish television that he sees no significant change that could alter the basic conditions for forming a right-wing government.

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