Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) leader Aleksandar Vučić said that his political force had lost the parliamentary elections in Serbia. Following his statement, large crowds of supporters of the student list gathered at Slavija Square in Belgrade, The Rio Times reports.

Vučić said at the party headquarters that the final results were not yet available, but sample data indicated a defeat. The SNS, led by Vučić, had been in power for 14 years.

Preliminary counts

According to a forecast by polling company Ipsos and Serbia’s election monitoring organization CeSID, based on a 56% sample, the student list may receive 52% of the vote. The Aleksandar Vučić — United Serbia list is receiving 39.3%, according to these data.

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Such a distribution of votes could give the student list about 139 mandates and Vučić’s list approximately 104 seats in Serbia’s 250-seat National Assembly. These are only projected data, not official voting results.

Celebrations in Belgrade

Slavija Square, a major transport interchange in central Belgrade, filled with people on the evening of October 25. Some participants in the celebrations danced the kolo, a traditional Serbian circle dance. Celebrations also took place in other cities across the country.

In Pioneers Park near the Belgrade City Assembly, a tent camp set up by supporters of the Progressive Party began to be dismantled. One of the tents caught fire, but the blaze was extinguished. Serbia’s Republic Electoral Commission has up to 96 hours after polling stations close to announce the official result.

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