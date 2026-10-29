In the United Kingdom, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage physically shoved a female MP from her party in May. The allegation came after Farage explained his absence from John Healey’s speech in the House of Commons by referring to an earlier dispute over seats in the chamber.

Liberal Democrats’ statement

As The Guardian reports, Farage said he missed Healey’s speech because his seat reservation had been moved. He also said that on the day of the state opening of parliament in May, he had a “physical altercation” with another MP, so this time he decided to avoid conflict in the chamber.

It later emerged that House of Commons staff had cancelled the reservation because it did not have the proper date marking. Cooper told Sky News that she did not see the May incident, but according to her information, Farage physically pushed away one of the Liberal Democrat female MPs. According to her, his actions were then challenged by a male MP from the party.

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Reform UK denial

The MP in question is believed to be Caroline Voaden. In a social media post, she addressed Farage, saying that his words did not correspond to reality, and mentioned an apology that, according to her, he was supposed to write to her.

A Reform UK source, commenting to The Telegraph, denied the Liberal Democrats’ version and said that it was MPs from that party who behaved aggressively towards Farage. Reform UK shadow chancellor Robert Jenrick, answering a question about the allegations, said he was not interested in responding to Cooper’s words, calling such discussions in Westminster meaningless.

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