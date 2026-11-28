The governments of European Union countries recognize that Ukraine is Europe’s first line of defense, but public sentiment in a number of key countries is increasingly less supportive of continuing military aid to Kyiv. While European leaders are exploring options for providing Ukraine with a new multibillion-dollar loan, voters are showing growing war fatigue.

In particular, in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, 53% of the adult population opposes providing military aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, over the past year, the share of those in favor of supporting Kyiv has fallen from 59% to 46%. This trend reflects public fatigue with a war that is approaching its fifth anniversary and poses serious political risks for centrist governments. The situation is complicated by strained national budgets and the rising popularity of populist forces.

Despite public pressure, most European politicians in Brussels are convinced that the consequences of cutting off funding to Ukraine would cost Europe far more than unpopular decisions within individual countries. The EU warns that if Kyiv is defeated, Vladimir Putin could declare victory and move on to further expansion, particularly against the Baltic states.

European leaders emphasize that support for Ukraine is directly linked to the protection of their own security and the European way of life. Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Jessica Rosenkrantz called aid to Kyiv an existential necessity. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal reminded everyone that Ukrainians are paying with their blood while Europe counts its money. For his part, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that attempts to cut defense spending could turn out to be a much more costly mistake.

Analysts’ assessments also point to the potential economic consequences of a Ukrainian defeat. A partial Russian victory could trigger a new wave of migration to Europe—up to 10 million Ukrainian refugees—a sharp increase in social spending, and the urgent need to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank. Europe’s total costs under such a scenario are estimated at 1.6 trillion euros—twice as much as it would cost to support Ukraine until victory.

Tymofiy Mylovanov, president of the Kyiv School of Economics and former Ukrainian Minister of Economy, believes that a Russian victory would trigger an economic crisis in Europe and lead to a decline in trade and investment in neighboring countries, particularly Poland and Romania. In his view, funding Ukraine remains the most cost-effective way to deter Russian aggression.

For Kyiv, the issue of funding remains critically important. Due to a decline in international revenue, Ukraine’s military and state budget deficits are projected to reach 70 billion euros next year. EU leaders are discussing a new loan of 45 billion euros, which they plan to tie to the EU’s next seven-year budget. This would cover approximately two-thirds of Ukraine’s needs.

Germany plays a key role in this process. Since 2022, the country has provided Ukraine with 54 billion euros in aid, second only to the United States in terms of the amount of support provided.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, despite pressure from far-right and far-left political forces, insists on including long-term aid to Ukraine in the EU budget. At the same time, 88% of supporters of the “Alternative for Germany” party oppose such support. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasizes that the stability of the entire European continent is at stake.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Berlin, Oleksiy Makeyev, for his part, criticized Germany’s leading parties for allowing radical political forces to seize the initiative in public debates at the local level.

The urgency among European leaders is also linked to preparations for the French presidential election, scheduled for next April. Brussels fears that a possible victory by far-right leader Marine Le Pen could block EU financial mechanisms and reduce aid to Ukraine.

That is precisely why politicians, including Friedrich Merz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, are seeking to secure funding for Kyiv in advance as part of the EU’s seven-year budget.

However, this initiative has already faced resistance within the bloc. Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic have requested to be exempted from participating in the new funding package for Ukraine.

Experts on international relations note that Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron are forced to act preemptively, despite unfavorable public sentiment and domestic political vulnerability. In their view, true leadership involves making decisions that may run counter to current political sentiment but help avert a large-scale defense crisis in the future.

Politico reports on this.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal supported the initiative tolaunch negotiations on the European Union’s next multiannual budget, which would include continued financial support for Ukraine, stating this upon his arrival at the EU summit in Brussels on November 26, 2026.

European Union leaders expect to make a final decision on a new €45 billion loan for Ukraine and to approve the bloc’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034 during the summit on December 17–18.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, called on European leaders to reach an agreement on the bloc’s seven-year budget by the end of the year. The French president stated that after January, there will be no political room left to reach an agreement.

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