Leaders of the European Union at the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, supported the possibility of swiftly introducing safeguard measures on imports of Chinese chemical products and industrial equipment. As the South China Morning Post reports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed considering quotas and tariffs to protect these industries from cheaper Chinese goods.

Priority sectors

According to the publication's sources, the initiative was supported by France, Germany, Belgium and Denmark. During the discussion, wind turbine production was also mentioned as a sector requiring intervention to reduce pressure from Chinese imports.

The EU is analysing data on these sectors using a monitoring mechanism created to identify sharp increases in imports. Safeguard measures are considered a priority trade defence instrument because they can be applied relatively quickly and simultaneously to several product categories.

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Negotiations with Beijing

During an almost two-hour lunch at the summit, von der Leyen presented the results of several rounds of negotiations with the Chinese government. Among them was an agreement under which the EU will limit imports of Chinese hybrid cars to 350,000 units per year from 2027.

According to several sources, member states unanimously supported the European Commission's current approach, which combines negotiations with Beijing and strengthening its own trade instruments. The summit conclusions called on the European Commission to urgently strengthen the EU's toolkit for responding to imbalances. The publication also reported that in the coming weeks, the EU plans to launch safeguard investigations in the chemical, pharmaceutical and machinery sectors.

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