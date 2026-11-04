On November 4, European leaders expressed hope for a reset in relations with the United States following the US midterm elections. As France 24 reports, voters dealt a major defeat to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Voting results

France 24 reported that the Democratic Party won the midterm elections. The TV channel described the voting result as a major defeat for Trump and his party.

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Reaction of European leaders

European leaders voiced their expectations on Wednesday, November 4. After the election, they expressed hope for a reset in relations with the United States. The report focuses on European leaders' reaction to the voting results in the United States.

The France 24 material was released as a video report prepared by correspondent Dave Keating. The 7-minute, 4-second video was published on November 4 at 18:00 and updated at 18:07.

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