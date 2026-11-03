In Cyprus, DISY leader Annita Demetriou denied claims that she was forced to withdraw from the party’s internal contest to nominate a candidate for the 2028 presidential election because of blackmail. She said she made the decision in order to preserve party unity, Cyprus Mail reports.

Decision for the sake of unity

Speaking on Alpha TV, Demetriou called the blackmail allegations disgraceful and defamatory. According to her, the decision not to take part in the nomination process was a political assessment of the situation, rather than the result of pressure.

She explained that she considered it possible that former DISY leader Averof Neophytou could run independently if he did not secure the party nomination. In Demetriou’s view, her own participation in the contest for the nomination under such circumstances could have deepened internal divisions.

Demetriou also reiterated her denial of claims that Alithia newspaper publisher Friksos Koulermos used blackmail to force her to withdraw her candidacy. She said such statements were intended to harm her and suggested that some people cannot accept a woman in her position, elected by citizens.

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Disputes within the party

The DISY leader acknowledged that she was upset by Neophytou’s conduct during the negotiations. She said she would have preferred to discuss the matter directly with him rather than receive messages through intermediaries and the media.

Demetriou described the management of the party’s internal affairs as an environment full of disagreements and mutual intrigues. At the same time, she said she would support either Neophytou or his opponent Georgios Pamboridis if one of them is selected as DISY’s candidate.

Responding to a question about a possible resignation, Demetriou said she does not consider her leadership to be under threat and intends to continue her work. She did not rule out running again for party leader and expressed confidence that the DISY candidate would be able to reach the second round of the 2028 presidential election.

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