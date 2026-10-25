Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Rally, delivered the first official speech of her presidential campaign in Orléans, France. She is the party’s candidate in the presidential election, France 24 reports.

Speech in Orléans

During her speech on October 25, Le Pen spoke about what she called the rebirth of France, as well as the beginning of a new era for the country. France 24 describes the address as the politician’s first official speech in her presidential campaign.

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Statements on Islamist ideologies

Le Pen also condemned what she called Islamist ideologies that, according to her, promote violence. The politician said that such ideologies are incompatible with France.

France 24 correspondent Antonia Kerrigan followed Le Pen’s speech in Orléans. The report provides no further details about the candidate’s presidential campaign program.

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