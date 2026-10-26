In France, Marine Tondelier, leader of the Greens party, said she could withdraw from the 2027 presidential election if this opens the way for a united left to win. She stressed that she currently remains a candidate, while the final decision is to be made on December 13.

Conditions for a possible withdrawal

In an interview with France 2, Tondelier said that the only reason to withdraw her candidacy could be another approach that gives her political camp a path to victory. According to her, the Greens are holding talks with everyone about possible cooperation.

As Anadolu Agency reports, a potential agreement should cover a government program, cooperation in parliamentary elections, and a joint electoral strategy.

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Differences among the Greens

Party members will vote from December 10 to 13 to determine whether Tondelier will continue her campaign or support another candidate. She explained the need for her participation by the desire to keep environmental issues at the center of the election debate. Tondelier also questioned the priority given to environmental issues by other left-wing candidates — Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Raphaël Glucksmann.

There is no common position within the party on its presidential strategy. MP Sandrine Rousseau advocates supporting Mélenchon, Senator Yannick Jadot supports Glucksmann, while some activists want an independent Greens candidacy. Tondelier said that without unity, the left's prospects are weak, while cooperation remains uncertain due to differences between Glucksmann and Mélenchon.

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