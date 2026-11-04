A plane carrying pro-Russian politicians turned back while en route from Serbia to Russia

An aircraft carrying a group of pro-Russian politicians from Belgrade to Russia did not reach its destination and returned to Serbia. The reasons for the change in route were not specified in the information provided.

Among the passengers on the flight, which departed for Moscow on the evening of November 3, were former Serbian Defense Minister and leader of the Socialist Movement Aleksandar Vulin, Serbian People’s Party Chairman Nenad Popović, and Director of the state-owned gas company Srbijagas Dušan Bajatović.

According to Vulin, the delegation was traveling to Russia to hold negotiations on a gas agreement.

The decision to turn the plane back was made while it was in Lithuanian airspace. Air Serbia explained that it had received a notification from the relevant authorities regarding the need for an additional security check on one of the passengers. As reported by the media, the passenger in question was Aleksandar Vulin.

The politician himself stated that he had gone through all the necessary security procedures at Nikola Tesla Airport. He also denied reports that he was carrying a large sum of cash and gold.

Source: Newsmax Balkans

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated the “Students Win” (Student List) on its victory in Serbia’s parliamentary elections and stated that Berlin would actively support the country’s European path.

In Serbia, according to preliminary results of the early parliamentary elections, the opposition “Students Win” list received 52.54% of the vote. The coalition led by former President Aleksandar Vučić received 39.29%. Vucic acknowledged the victory of the “Students Win” list.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacted to the results of the parliamentary elections in Serbia by congratulating the “Student List” on its victory.

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