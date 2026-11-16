Lithuania has submitted a package of proposals to the United States regarding the possible establishment of a permanent US military base in the country. Negotiations on a permanent US military presence have already begun, Baltic News Network reports.

Negotiations on the base

Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said that the package of proposals had been discussed and submitted to the American side. According to him, a decision cannot be made solely in response to Vilnius' request, as the process involves lengthy negotiations.

Kaunas noted that Washington will take into account not only Lithuania's military infrastructure and capabilities. Living conditions for service members and their family members, including the availability of necessary civilian infrastructure, will also be important. As an example, he mentioned the deployment of a German military brigade in Lithuania.

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Rotations of US military personnel

At the beginning of November, Kaunas said that he had discussed the possibility of permanently stationing US troops in Lithuania with US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker. In October, US President Donald Trump, responding to a question from a correspondent for Lithuanian broadcaster LRT in Washington, said that the United States would consider the possibility of establishing a permanent base in the country.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius had previously said that the country was ready to host US military personnel on a permanent basis and cover the costs of maintaining the base if Washington made such a decision.

US forces have been present in Lithuania on a rotational basis, with interruptions, since the spring of 2014, while heavy armored battalions have been stationed there since 2019. In mid-October, the United States resumed the rotational deployment of troops. By mid-November, two battalions totaling more than 1,000 service members were expected to arrive.

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