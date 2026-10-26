Lithuania has called on the European Union to expedite the implementation of a mechanism to verify the origin of grain products. The main goal of the initiative is to prevent grain stolen by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine from being transported through European ports and logistics routes.

“We need more concrete and practical steps to implement a mechanism for verifying the origin of grain,” emphasized Lithuania’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture ahead of the EU Agriculture Council meeting in Luxembourg on October 26. The official stressed the need to clearly distinguish between the issue of Russian grain transit in general and the problem of transporting stolen Ukrainian grain, in order to prevent the use of the European Union’s transport infrastructure for the logistics of stolen products.

Source: European Truth.

This was stated by Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Rolandas Tarashkevicius ahead of the EU Agriculture Council meeting in Luxembourg on October 26.

The Russian grain industry is seeking alternative ways to transport wheat due to restrictions on the operation of Black Sea ports. One possible route is the small port of Ochamchire in Abkhazia—a Georgian region supported by the Kremlin.

Putin has ordered the purchase of grain from farmers amid export problems through Russian ports.

As a reminder, Russia has rejected all options for a grain deal that could allow for the resumption of agricultural exports via the Black Sea. Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy, Taras Vysotsky, told Bloomberg about this. According to him, Kyiv received this information from countries that had attempted to establish a dialogue with Moscow.

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