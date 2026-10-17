Lebanon will hold trilateral talks with Israel in Tampa, Florida, on October 20, with support from the United States. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said this, Anadolu Agency reports.

Participation of a military delegation

According to Aoun, a Lebanese military delegation will attend the meeting. It is to present Beirut’s demands for an end to the Israeli escalation and seek results that would comply with the framework agreement.

The Lebanese president announced the talks during a meeting with a French delegation led by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

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UNIFIL mandate and France’s support

Aoun also said that Lebanon seeks to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). According to him, Beirut welcomes any agreement that would ensure a continued international presence in the south of the country and prevent a power vacuum.

Jean-Noël Barrot expressed France’s solidarity with Lebanon and reaffirmed support for the country in all areas. The French side also said it was ready to mobilize resources to meet Lebanon’s urgent humanitarian needs.

Anadolu Agency notes that Israel continued bombing southern Lebanon despite a US-mediated framework agreement concluded in June. It provided a path toward the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

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