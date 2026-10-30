Poland’s Left party, which is part of the governing coalition, has submitted a bill to parliament to end state funding of clergy social contributions through the Church Fund. The initiative comes amid delays to reforming the fund, which most coalition parties supported before the 2023 elections, Notes from Poland reports.

How the funding is proposed to change

Currently, the state budget covers 80% of the social contributions of clergy members. Under the Left’s bill, religious communities would pay half of such contributions, while clergy themselves would pay the other half. Anna Maria Żukowska, head of the party’s parliamentary group, explained that for ordinary employees, contributions are also paid by the employee and the employer.

An exception is proposed for members of enclosed religious orders and missionaries: their contributions would be paid in full by churches. The costs of maintaining historic churches would, according to the document’s authors, be covered by the National Heritage Protection Fund.

The Church Fund in Poland was established in 1950 as compensation to religious communities for property confiscated by the communist authorities. It now supports all officially recognised denominations in the country, including those that did not lose property during that period. Poland’s 2026 budget allocates 272.6 million zlotys to the fund.

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Disputes within the governing coalition

Left leader and Speaker of the Sejm Włodzimierz Czarzasty said that the party is not opposed to religion but seeks equal treatment for clergy and other workers. He recalled the coalition agreement on the principles of a secular state and said the party’s patience is running out.

At the same time, the Polish People’s Party, which has 32 of the coalition’s 239 MPs, said it would not support the initiative. Its leader and deputy prime minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, called the bill one that has no chance of winning support in parliament. PSL proposes allowing taxpayers to direct part of their tax to a religious organisation of their choice.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński of the Civic Coalition supported the reform but criticised the Left for submitting the bill without consulting coalition partners. Representatives of the Catholic Church and other religious communities also said the document had not been discussed with them in advance. The Polish Episcopal Conference stressed that any decision must comply with Poland’s agreement with the Vatican and the constitutional principle of mutual consent in relations between the state and religious communities.

According to Poland’s Supreme Audit Office, between 2021 and 2023 state bodies transferred at least 17.5 billion zlotys to religious organisations, with the Catholic Church receiving around 95% of that amount.

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