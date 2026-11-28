On Friday, November 27, Axios reported that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are increasingly facing political fallout from their support of Donald Trump. Both are considered potential Republican candidates for the 2028 presidential election. However, the controversies surrounding the war with Iran and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have shown just how difficult it is for them to maintain their own political positions while remaining part of the Trump administration.

Journalists note that recent events have laid bare the conflict between Vance and Rubio’s personal convictions and the need to support the president’s decisions.

Trump’s unpopularity has already taken a toll on the Republicans’ standing in Congress. At the same time, the situation surrounding the war with Iran and Jensen Huang’s return as CEO of Nvidia has put the two potential candidates in an awkward position. In both cases, Vance and Rubio found themselves on opposite sides of the debates.

Vance opposed a war with Iran

J.D. Vance has built his political image as a representative of a new generation of Republicans who oppose U.S. military intervention in foreign conflicts. He has repeatedly expressed skepticism about Washington’s attempts to solve other countries’ problems by force. His position also differed from the Republican Party’s traditional approach to Israel. Vance did not support unconditional aid to the Israeli government and opposed going to war with Iran.

However, he was unable to convince Trump not to launch a military operation. As a result, the vice president found himself in a situation where he had to support the administration’s decision, even though he had previously opposed such a scenario. According to Axios, Vance’s criticism of the war with Iran drew Trump’s ire. And the war itself became one of the causes of the Republicans’ political troubles. This could make it more difficult for Vance to distance himself from the president’s unpopular decisions if he decides to run in 2028.

Rubio finds himself on the other side of the debate

Marco Rubio has a different political reputation. Even while serving in the Senate, he advocated for a tough U.S. foreign policy and sharply criticized Russia and China. In 2020, China even imposed sanctions against him.

However, after joining the Trump administration, Rubio had to support the president’s decisions, which did not always align with his previous statements. In particular, he became one of the most vocal defenders of U.S. strikes against Iran. Now this could become a problem for his political future. If the war continues to be unpopular among Americans, Rubio will have to explain his support for this operation during a potential presidential campaign.

The Controversy Surrounding the Head of Nvidia

Another situation that highlighted the differences between Vance and Rubio concerns Jensen Huang, the CEO of the tech company Nvidia. In May, Rubio warned Trump about Huang’s ties to a person suspected of spying for China. The Secretary of State highlighted the potential risks to U.S. national security.

However, Trump supported Huang’s reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia. In this situation, Vance, on the other hand, helped the president secure this decision, despite Rubio’s reservations. Thus, on two policy issues important to the administration, they found themselves on opposite sides. In the case of Iran, Vance opposed military action, while Rubio supported it. In the dispute over Nvidia, the situation was the opposite: Vance helped Trump, while Rubio expressed reservations.

Will Vance and Rubio Run in 2028?

So far, neither Vance nor Rubio has officially announced their intention to run in the 2028 presidential election. At the same time, both are mentioned as possible Republican successors to Trump. Vance plans to make a decision after the New Year. According to Axios, he may make his decision as late as late spring.

Rubio, for his part, has made it clear that he does not plan to run if Vance becomes the Republican nominee. The two politicians have known each other for a long time: they became friends while working together in the Senate and later continued their collaboration in the Trump administration.

As Axios notes, serving in high-level positions has provided both politicians with significant political opportunities. But now another aspect of this collaboration is becoming more apparent: they have to take responsibility for the president’s decisions even when those decisions contradict their own convictions. This is discussed in the Axios article.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied reports in Washington that he is considering leaving President Donald Trump’s administration. In an interview with The New York Times, Rubio stated that he had planned from the outset to serve under Trump until the end of his presidential term, according to Channel NewsAsia.

A U.S. Senate committee is investigating whether Vice President J.D. Vance could have influenced the decision to grant the trading company Vitol the right to sell Venezuelan oil. This was reported by The Japan Times, citing a letter from New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan addressed to Vance.

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