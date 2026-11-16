The United Kingdom and the EU are preparing to sign an agreement on youth mobility that will allow young Europeans to work and study in the country again after Brexit. This is happening against the backdrop of a serious crisis in the British labor market.

According to Bloomberg, for every entry-level job opening in the UK, there are nearly six young people under the age of 25 who are neither working nor studying. This figure is twice what it was in 2016—the year of the referendum on leaving the European Union.

Youth unemployment in the UK has exceeded the EU average for the first time and reached its highest level since 2015. Nearly one million young Britons are neither working, studying, nor undergoing vocational training.

Ten years

from now, the UK and the EU are set to sign an agreement on youth mobility that will allow young people to work and study beyond their borders. However, for ambitious Europeans from “Generation Z,” this opportunity is gradually losing its appeal. Moreover, it may even hinder Britain’s efforts to employ its own youth—a task that has become a national mission and a financial priority for Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

As a reminder, British Prime Minister Andy Bernam plans to declare that the country has lost more from Brexit than it has gained, and will seek to reset relations with the European Union ahead of this week’s summit in Brussels.

The United Kingdom will have the opportunity to influence the development of European Union regulations on food products, but will not have a vote in the adoption of these regulations.

The UK and the European Union plan to sign a sanitary and phytosanitary agreement on November 20, which is expected to eliminate most physical inspections, as well as most certificates and documentation required for trade in food, plants, and animal products.

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