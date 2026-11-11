Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, declared Minsk’s readiness to resume dialogue with Warsaw and called on both sides to abandon confrontation. He made this statement following a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko addressed the Polish people with congratulations on the occasion of Poland’s National Independence Day, which is celebrated on November 11. In his message, he acknowledged that relations between Minsk and Warsaw have deteriorated significantly in recent times, but expressed Belarus’s readiness to work toward improving them.

“I am confident that it is impossible to overcome these circumstances through an exchange of bans and sanctions, fences, and walls. We have different positions on a number of issues—that has been the case and will continue to be so. The question is whether we can approach this situation with understanding and a willingness to engage in dialogue, without confrontation or accusations,” Lukashenko said.

He also emphasized that Minsk is ready for a reciprocal approach and seeks to restore contacts with Poland.

“We are firmly convinced that one cannot build one’s own happiness at the expense of a neighbor. Only by restoring genuine respect and trust can we overcome any difficulties, return to constructive communication, and revive successful cooperation for our mutual benefit and the future of our descendants,” the Belarusian leader added.

As a reminder, on November 9, Alexander Lukashenko met with Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. During the talks, they discussed bilateral relations, cooperation within the Union State, and the international situation.

This was reported by the Belarusian leader.

On November 10, a meeting took place at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. This is their sixth face-to-face meeting since the beginning of the year and their eighth in the last 12 months.

Lukashenko stated that the war in Ukraine could end in the coming months.

Lukashenko stated when Belarus might enter the war against Ukraine.

Lukashenko will send negligent rural workers to perform military-educational labor.

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