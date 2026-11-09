Maduro lost weight in a U.S. prison and began reading the Quran and the Bible — NYT

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is being held in custody in the United States, has lost a noticeable amount of weight and has begun devoting more time to religion. He reads the Quran, the Bible, and philosophical works, and also meets with representatives of various faiths.

The New York Times reports this, citing six sources familiar with the conditions of his detention.

According to the publication, Maduro communicates with prison chaplains, including a Catholic priest and a rabbi. Although he had previously been interested in spiritual practices, he has begun to devote significantly more attention to them since his arrest.

The quality of prison food, which the former Venezuelan leader has repeatedly complained about, may be the reason for his weight loss. Before his arrest, he followed a paleo diet. At the same time, his son attributed his father’s weight loss to daily exercise.

Maduro, now 63, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal detention facility in Brooklyn.

His wife, Celia Flores, who is also in custody, has lost more than 11 kg and two teeth, according to court documents. Her attorneys speculate that she may have suffered a mild heart attack in July, though there is no medical confirmation of this.

Maduro and Flores were arrested following a U.S. military operation in Venezuela on January 3, 2026. They have been charged with crimes related to drug trafficking. The couple denies the charges.

Source: The New York Times

Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cecilia Flores, in New York, U.S., have pleaded not guilty to new charges of conspiracy to commit torture. The charges, which were made public last week, were filed in the U.S.

Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro posted photos on Telegram from the New York prison where he is being held after being captured by U.S. forces in Caracas in January. In his post, he wrote that “we are holding firm.”

The son of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — Congressman Nicolás Maduro Hera — stated in an interview with Der Spiegel that his father is being held in a New York prison in a shared cell with 18 other inmates.

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