Nearly 200 countries approve biodiversity agreements — France 24

Nearly 200 countries approved two agreements at the UN COP17 biodiversity summit in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. The deals are intended to put the world back on track to meet the goal of halting nature loss by 2030, France 24 reports.

The documents were approved after nearly two weeks of tense negotiations that ran longer than scheduled on the final day. COP17 President Hambardzum Matevosyan announced the approval of the documents to applause from delegates. The final versions of the texts were not immediately released.

Lagging behind targets

In 2022, countries adopted a global pact with targets to halt biodiversity loss by 2030. However, ahead of the summit, the UN warned that countries would not meet this goal without an urgent course correction.

Targets that are lagging include protecting 30% of the Earth’s land and oceans, fighting pollution, and increasing conservation funding for poorer countries. In a previous draft decision, countries were urged to accelerate action and address the root causes of nature loss. At the same time, before the final texts were approved, it was unclear which specific options for achieving the 2030 goal were included in the documents.

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Funding and scientific reports

Negotiators disputed reforms to subsidies and other incentives for activities harmful to nature, including those related to fossil fuels, intensive agriculture, and overfishing. Finding new sources of funding for conservation programs was a separate problem.

The world needs about $700 billion more annually than is currently spent to restore degraded ecosystems and preserve species, forests, and wetlands. The European Union called on wealthy countries with emerging markets, including China, to contribute to financing global nature conservation.

Efforts to finalize the Cali Fund, a UN mechanism for sharing profits from companies that use genetic data from plants and other organisms, were also difficult. The fund was expected to raise $1 billion a year for conservation measures in developing countries, but has received about $10,000 since the start of 2025. Countries also disputed the adoption of key scientific reports by the UN biodiversity body.

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