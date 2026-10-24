In Poland, 68.4% of respondents were unable to indicate where the nearest shelter or place of refuge is located near their place of residence. This is evidenced by the results of a United Surveys by IBRiS poll for Wirtualna Polska, RMF24 reports.

What survey participants answered

The most common answer to the question about the nearest shelter was “I don’t know,” given by 58.7% of respondents. Another 8.4% said they had not been interested in the topic at all, while 1.3% admitted that they found it difficult to answer.

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Some 15.7% of respondents know the exact location of the nearest shelter or place of refuge. Another 15.9% of study participants said they had only a general idea of its location.

Study details

Respondents were asked whether they knew where the nearest shelter or place of refuge was located near their homes. The United Surveys by IBRiS study was conducted on October 16–18, 2026, using a representative sample of 1,000 people.

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