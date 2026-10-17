In Estonia, nearly a third of teachers at schools transitioning to instruction in Estonian lack the required qualifications. Staff shortages are exacerbated by heavy workloads and schools’ limited ability to offer higher pay, ERR News reports.

Teachers are leaving schools

Tallinn Ehe Gymnasium of Humanities transitioned to Estonian-language education in 2024 and hired 17 new teachers. Since then, one in three of them has left the school. The institution continues to seek another 10 to 15 educators each year to replace both teachers who retire and those who leave due to burnout.

School principal Marika Kranisver noted that working with students whose native language is Russian may require more effort. Teachers have to adapt learning materials and help overcome language gaps. Some educators move to schools where more children are native Estonian speakers.

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Reduction in bonuses

Alina Braziulene, principal of Tartu’s Jogentaga School, said the institution was forced to reduce the bonus for qualified teachers from 20% to 3%. According to her, this happened after state support for students from Ukraine ended and the number of students declined. Previously, children from Ukraine made up about one-third of the school’s students.

Denis Presnetsov, principal of Tallinn’s Laenemere Gymnasium, said that bonuses are important for attracting educators, but the school cannot pay them to everyone. He also pointed to the substantial workload: in addition to teaching, teachers handle administrative matters, lesson preparation and consultations. Estonia’s Ministry of Education and Research recommends that educators undergo training to work with students who do not have Estonian as their native language.

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