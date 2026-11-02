In the United Kingdom, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has softened proposals on the rules for obtaining indefinite leave to remain following criticism from cabinet members and Labour MPs. As The Guardian reports, care workers earning more than £25,000 a year will be able to apply for indefinite leave to remain after five years in the country.

According to the Home Office’s estimate, the five-year route will be available to around 146,000 care workers and 136,000 of their dependants. Previously, workers in occupations below RQF6 level, including in the care sector, were expected to wait up to 15 years for the opportunity to apply.

Ten-year period for other workers

The Home Office’s response to the consultation states that workers in occupations below RQF6 level will no longer follow the 15-year route. Subject to meeting enhanced minimum requirements, they will be subject to a ten-year period, and may qualify for an accelerated procedure through an appropriate contribution.

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About 100,000 skilled workers, including butchers and chefs, will have to wait ten years. People with an annual income of more than £125,000 will be able to apply after three years. A five-year period is provided for those earning more than £50,271, as well as for some public-sector workers — doctors, nurses and teachers.

Stricter requirements for refugees

At the same time, most of the tougher provisions have remained in the updated proposals. People who arrived in the country in breach of immigration rules will be able to seek permanent residence no sooner than after 20 years.

For refugees who arrived in small boats and rely on state support, the minimum period will be 30 years. Refugees who legally entered the United Kingdom and applied for asylum may have to wait up to 20 years, but this period may be reduced to ten years in the case of stable work or study and sufficient income. An exception is provided for a small number of people who arrive via designated safe and legal routes, including Afghan women and girls and Palestinians.

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