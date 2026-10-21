French President Emmanuel Macron criticized statements by foreign leaders who linked unrest in French cities to immigration. During a trip to Qatar, he called such comments “unacceptable and stupid,” Politico Europe reports.

Reaction to Trump’s statement

Macron said claims that France had been “overrun by hordes of migrants and Islamists” were completely untrue. These remarks were directed, in particular, in response to a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said France was being “conquered, looted and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists and communists.”

The French president noted that Trump was “among” the political leaders campaigning “at France’s expense.” He added that it is precisely in such moments that one can understand who loves France and who does not.

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Protests and unrest

Over the weekend, hundreds of thousands of people in France peacefully protested over the cost of living and school learning conditions. At the same time, public buildings were set on fire in several cities, shops were looted, and clashes with riot police occurred.

According to the outlet, there is no evidence linking these incidents to immigration. Right-wing leaders in other European countries, including Hungary and Poland, also sought to explain the unrest through migration. Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar wrote on X that the events in French cities allegedly confirm the need for the toughest possible approach to migration.

In response, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot offered to help interested countries understand the situation so that they would not spread or repeat false information. He called on foreign leaders who comment on or use events in France for electoral purposes or to harm the country to show at least minimal restraint.

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