Macron responded to Russia's strike on the train station in Dnipro and called for a broader ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences to Ukraine following the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro and called for a broader ceasefire rather than limiting efforts to local agreements. He emphasized that Russia continues to reject proposals to halt hostilities and to attack the civilian population.

Macron stressed the need for a broader ceasefire and noted that local agreements cannot replace a general ceasefire.

“In this context, we must strive for much more than a local ceasefire, such as the one just agreed upon at the local level in Oleshky. It is unacceptable that Russia continues to oppose all proposals on this matter, banking on the escalation of the conflict and attacks on the civilian population,” Macron emphasized.

Thus, the French president called for a broader cessation of hostilities amid Russian attacks on Ukraine and underscored the need to seek solutions that go beyond local agreements.

This was reported in a statement by the French president on social media platform X.

On October 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released footage from the site of a Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro. According to preliminary reports, 13 people were killed and another ten were injured as a result of the attack by a rocket-powered drone.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following the Russian strike.

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