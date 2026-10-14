French President Emmanuel Macron said that high school students who have been protesting for three weeks and have caused many educational institutions to close have legitimate grounds for concern. At the same time, he said that political forces are using these protests for their own purposes. Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said this after a government meeting, France 24 reports.

Macron instructed the government to prepare concrete responses to the high school students' protests within several weeks. According to Bregeon, the president acknowledged the validity of young people's concerns but said they were being exploited for political purposes and turned into urban violence.

Support for protests and parties' response

Nationwide solidarity rallies with students took place in Paris and other French cities the day before. The Interior Ministry put the number of participants at 161,500, while trade unions said there were 480,000 demonstrators.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Clashes occurred in Paris and Lyon amid the protests, and police used tear gas in response. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the presidential candidate of the far-left France Unbowed party, joined one of the rallies in Paris. Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party supported police officers deployed during the protests and placed responsibility for the violent incidents on the students.

Claims of police brutality

Students, trade unions, human rights groups and parents accuse police of violent treatment of protest participants. The family of 15-year-old Evan, who lost his left hand and several fingers on his right hand after a stun grenade exploded on October 5 in the city of Lens, has launched legal action seeking an impartial investigation. The family's lawyer said that the teenager denies the police version conveyed by the prosecutor's office that he had allegedly tried to pick up the grenade, and also denies taking part in protests in Lens.

In the city of Tours, a 16-year-old student lost his sight during a protest on September 30. His family blamed the police, while the Tours prosecutor said that a law enforcement officer had been charged with causing bodily harm under aggravating circumstances. According to the Interior Ministry, police opened internal investigations into 36 reports of violence by law enforcement officers, while Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that nearly 900 police officers were injured during the protests.

Read us on