Macron accused Trump and foreign leaders of spreading fake news about the unrest in France

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized foreign leaders, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump, for spreading false information about the unrest in France and exploiting these events for their own election campaigns.

According to the French president, he sees no signs of direct foreign interference in the events themselves, but there was subsequent manipulation of information by other countries.

“In my opinion, there is no visible foreign interference in the events that took place. However, they were followed by foreign manipulation of information, which led to unacceptable and senseless comments from many, including foreign leaders,” Macron said.

He drew attention to the spread of images generated by artificial intelligence, as well as claims that France was allegedly overrun by “hordes of migrants and Islamists.” The French leader called such statements “utterly false.”

When journalists asked if he was referring to Donald Trump, Macron replied, “Among others. At times like these, it becomes clear who loves France and who does not.”

When asked directly whether his words meant that Trump does not love France, the French president said, “I have to acknowledge that.”

Macron also accused foreign politicians of exploiting events in France to further their own campaign goals.

“When I see leaders who are in the midst of an election campaign—in this region or across the Atlantic — and who, sometimes out of their own naivety, pick up on content generated by artificial intelligence or spread what certain circles want them to believe, they are running their campaigns at our expense,” the French president stated.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barro called on foreign leaders to exercise restraint, respect, and solidarity, and to refrain from using events in France for their own election campaigns.

In a post on the social media platform X, he also offered the assistance of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that the relevant countries could prevent the spread of misinformation.

Thus, the French authorities have spoken out against the use of AI-generated images and unverified claims about events in the country for political purposes abroad.

Macron made this statement during a conversation with journalists in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

In France, the military will be deployed alongside the police to maintain public order during the protests scheduled for Saturday. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that the deployment of forces will be large-scale following the riots and looting that swept through Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and other cities on October 17.

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized statements by foreign leaders who linked the unrest in French cities to immigration. During his trip to Qatar, he called such comments “unacceptable and foolish.”

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