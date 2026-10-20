Malaysia deregisters Perikatan Nasional coalition — Channel NewsAsia

In Malaysia, the Registrar of Societies has deregistered the main opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) amid a dispute between its key parties. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the decision was made on October 20, ahead of the Melaka state election scheduled for November 14.

Reason for deregistration

The Registrar of Societies said it had received an unsatisfactory response from PN after warning last month of a possible deregistration. The agency noted that the coalition's explanations did not refute the grounds for such a decision.

The dispute within the coalition arose between the conservative Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and the Malay nationalist Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). Bersatu, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, complained to the Registrar of Societies that it had been excluded from PN's supreme council meeting in July. The party called this a violation of the coalition's constitution by PAS.

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Lawsuit and elections in Melaka

PN Secretary-General Takiyuddin Hassan, who is also a PAS leader, said the coalition would challenge the deregistration decision in court. According to him, PN views this as an attempt to weaken political opponents ahead of the Melaka election.

Deregistration means that the coalition's member parties, including Bersatu, PAS and several smaller organizations, will not be able to contest the election under a common banner. According to The Star, the parties that were part of PN have not yet decided on a logo for the Melaka election. Nomination Day is scheduled for October 31, while early voting is set for November 10.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Takiyuddin also said that the Registrar of Societies sent PN a request for explanations on September 22 — the day the dissolution of the Melaka legislative assembly was announced — and suspended the coalition's activities the following day.

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