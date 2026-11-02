At the Vatican, 39-year-old U.S. media executive of Mexican descent María Montserrat Alvarado will lead the Holy See’s communications department this week. She will become the first laywoman to head a Vatican “ministry” and the first non-Italian in the position, CBS News reports.

Alvarado, who also uses the name Monse, will lead the structure overseeing the Vatican’s television, radio, print and digital information platforms, as well as its press office. Her appointment was announced in June. In an interview with EWTN News, Alvarado said it came as a surprise to her.

Change of leadership

Alvarado will replace 70-year-old Paolo Ruffini, whom Pope Francis appointed in 2018. Ruffini became the first layman to lead a dicastery — the term used at the Vatican for departments equivalent to ministries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Historian and founder of the Vatican magazine Women Church World, Lucetta Scaraffia, told AFP that Alvarado was chosen for her professional skills and qualities. In Scaraffia’s view, the first non-Italian in the position will take a more international approach.

Experience in media and human rights advocacy

Alvarado was born in Mexico, moved to the United States as a child and grew up in Miami. She later studied in Washington. For 14 years, she worked at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a nonprofit legal organization that defends religious freedom.

Since 2023, Alvarado has been president and chief operating officer of EWTN News, the news division of the largest Catholic television network in the United States. There, she managed international platforms that produced content in seven languages for television, print publications, radio, digital media and social networks.

Read us on