Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing nationalist party “National Rally,” could win the presidential election in the spring of 2027 by a wide margin over her rivals.

According to the survey results, Marine Le Pen could receive between 34% and 38% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election and confidently advance to the second round.

Her potential opponent in the runoff could be Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the candidate from the far-left party “Unbowed France.” According to the poll, he could receive between 15% and 20% of the vote in the first round.

The survey results indicate that Marine Le Pen could defeat any potential opponent in the second round of the presidential election.

The most formidable rival for the leader of the “National Rally” could be Édouard Philippe, a representative of the center-right “Horizons” party. In such a matchup, Le Pen could receive 56% of the vote, while Philippe would receive 44%.

Le Pen could have her greatest advantage in a matchup against Jean-Luc Mélenchon. In such a scenario, the results of the second round could be 68% of the vote for Le Pen versus 32% for Mélenchon. The margin between the candidates would be 36 percentage points.

The Ifop poll was conducted from October 17 to 19 among 1,928 voters registered to participate in the election.

It is noted that the survey results reflect the mood of French society against the backdrop of the protests that took place over the weekend. In many cases, the demonstrations escalated into large-scale riots.

At the same time, the poll results reflect current electoral sentiment and do not constitute a prediction of the final outcome of the presidential election, which is scheduled to take place in the spring of 2027.

This is evidenced by the results of an IFOP poll published by the BFMTV television channel.

According to Interia, the IFOP poll showed that Marine Le Pen leads in all scenarios examined for the French presidential election. In the first round, the representative of the National Rally party could receive between 34% and 38% of the vote, regardless of who represents the centrist bloc.

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