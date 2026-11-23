Marine Le Pen, leader of the French far-right party “National Rally,” declined to call Vladimir Putin a war criminal, stating that such accusations do not bring the war any closer to an end.

During an interview with India Global Review, the politician was asked whether she considers the Russian dictator a war criminal. Le Pen avoided giving a direct answer, calling such statements senseless and incompatible with the pursuit of peace.

“Such sweeping statements are, in fact, meaningless and run counter to the pursuit of peace,” she said.

At the same time, Le Pen acknowledged that Russia started the war and that Ukraine has become its victim. She believes that mutual accusations will not help achieve a peaceful settlement and proposed holding an international conference in France to end the war.

The politician also stated that France is ready to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, support the training of Ukrainian military personnel, and supply military equipment. However, she noted that due to financial difficulties, Paris cannot maintain the previous levels of support.

Source: India Global Review.

During a luncheon in Paris, France, Marine Le Pen answered questions from the ambassadors of eight countries that share a border with metropolitan France about her plans for the country and the European Union.

Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Rally, officially launched her presidential campaign on October 25, promising to restore order and trust in the country. According to the data cited, the National Rally lawmaker is leading the presidential race by a significant margin.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally faction in the French National Assembly, stated that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could intensify competition for French farmers. She noted that French agriculture could also receive a smaller share of funds from the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.



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