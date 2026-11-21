NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured that the Alliance is ready to defend every centimeter of Polish territory. His statement came after the Polish side reported yet another violation of the country’s airspace the day before.

According to Rutte, General Alexus Grinkevich, commander of NATO’s Allied Forces in Europe, will do everything necessary to identify any threats to the Alliance’s defense capabilities and deterrence. If necessary, he will make the appropriate adjustments.

“I can guarantee that NATO will defend every centimeter of Polish territory,” the Alliance’s secretary general said.

Rutte made these remarks in Warsaw on November 21, according to Reuters.

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